The Accra City Stars, a Division One league club has signed 12 players to beef up the squad ahead of the 2020/2021 Ghana Division One League set to commence in December this year.

The new signings which consist of a goalkeeper, one right back, one center-back, two midfielders, four wingers and three forwards completed their move to the club, by the close of the transfer season on October 31.

With the vision of qualifying to Ghana’s top flight, the club signed eight players from the premier league and the rest from the lower tiers.

The club captured Tahiru Alhassan, a goalkeeper from Dreams Fc, Gausu Tanko, a right-back from Techiman Eleven Wonders, Centre back Maxwell Akuetteh from Medeama SC, Clinton Osei, a winger from Medeama, Ibrahim Issah from Mal FC and Kadri Ali, a midfielder from Accra Great Olympics.

The rest are, Isaac Essel, a midfielder from Kpando Heart of lions, two wingers, Frimpong Hagan and Isaac Addo from Liberty Professionals FC and Accra Great Olympics respectively, and three forwards Evans Mensah, John Anane Mensah and Alhassan Mohammed from New Generation FC, Alajo United, Berekum Chelsea respectively.

Accra City Stars finished sixth in the truncated Division One league with 19 points and scoring 15 goals.

The club had been holding intensive training at its training grounds in its quest to grab a slot to the top flight.