Accra Fashion Week CEO To Speak At BRIC Fashion Summit In Russia

Tamakloe, whose avant-garde approach has reshaped the African fashion landscape, is no stranger to accolades. Having launched the continent’s premier fashion blog in 2012 and later introducing the widely celebrated Accra Fashion Week, he continues to set trends and redefine fashion norms.

Last year, Tamakloe received global recognition when he graced the stage at the Memphis In May Festival in the USA, being invites to America with other luminaries like King Otumfou, Stonebwoy, and Okyeame Kwame. This acknowledgment was a testament to his significant impact on Ghanaian culture, and now, he brings his distinctive vision to the global stage at the BRICS Fashion Summit.

Under the auspices of Moscow Fashion Week, the BRICS Fashion Summit has become a melting pot of fashion elites. Editors, event organizers, representatives from major publications, clothing specialists, bloggers, instructors, and emerging designers from around the world have gathered, creating an atmosphere of creativity and collaboration.

Originally synchronized with Moscow Fashion Week, the BRICS Fashion Summit is not just a calendar event; it’s a strategic endeavor to cultivate the ethos of the BRICS Fashion community. Stemming from the BRICS—an intergovernmental organization uniting Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—the fashion community aims to redefine the industry’s dynamics.

The Fashion summit transcends borders, with over 30 countries participating in this cross-cultural celebration of style. From the chic streets of China to the vibrant landscapes of Nigeria, the BRICS Fashion Summit is a global rendezvous of sartorial excellence.