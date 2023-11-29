Accra Fashion Week CEO To Speak At BRIC Fashion Summit In Russia

The fashion world is abuzz as Nana Tamakloe, the influential force behind Accra Fashion Week and the visionary mind behind Africa’s leading fashion blog, FashionGHANA.com, takes center stage at the ongoing BRICS Fashion Summit in the glamorous setting of Moscow. The summit, hosted under the umbrella of Moscow Fashion Week, commenced its style spectacle on November 28, promising a sartorial feast concluding on December 2.
Tamakloe, whose avant-garde approach has reshaped the African fashion landscape, is no stranger to accolades. Having launched the continent’s premier fashion blog in 2012 and later introducing the widely celebrated Accra Fashion Week, he continues to set trends and redefine fashion norms.
Last year, Tamakloe received global recognition when he graced the stage at the Memphis In May Festival in the USA, being invites to America with other luminaries like King Otumfou, Stonebwoy, and Okyeame Kwame. This acknowledgment was a testament to his significant impact on Ghanaian culture, and now, he brings his distinctive vision to the global stage at the BRICS Fashion Summit.
Under the auspices of Moscow Fashion Week, the BRICS Fashion Summit has become a melting pot of fashion elites. Editors, event organizers, representatives from major publications, clothing specialists, bloggers, instructors, and emerging designers from around the world have gathered, creating an atmosphere of creativity and collaboration.
Originally synchronized with Moscow Fashion Week, the BRICS Fashion Summit is not just a calendar event; it’s a strategic endeavor to cultivate the ethos of the BRICS Fashion community. Stemming from the BRICS—an intergovernmental organization uniting Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—the fashion community aims to redefine the industry’s dynamics.
The Fashion summit transcends borders, with over 30 countries participating in this cross-cultural celebration of style. From the chic streets of China to the vibrant landscapes of Nigeria, the BRICS Fashion Summit is a global rendezvous of sartorial excellence.
Tamakloe’s role transcends the typical attendee; he’s on a mission to ensure that Ghana’s influence is not just felt but actively shapes the narrative of the BRICS Fashion Summit. His aim is to play a decisive role in steering the creation of the BRICS Fashion community, making Ghana an integral part of the global fashion conversation. Other guest from Ghana also include researcher Makeba L. Boateng and Nana Brenu.
As the runway lights shine on Moscow, Nana Tamakloe’s active presence becomes a symbol of Ghana’s ascendancy in the international fashion scene. The BRICS Fashion Summit is not merely a meeting of minds; it’s a runway where cultures collide, and fashion takes on a global resonance, with Tamakloe leading the charge for Ghana’s fashion-forward narrative.
This year’s Accra Fashion Week is poised to welcome representatives from 17 nations to the vibrant city of Accra. This spectacular event is slated to unfold against the iconic backdrop of the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, from December 13th to the 17th, 2023. The anticipation is further heightened as delegates from the BRICS Fashion Summit are set to grace the occasion, amplifying the international flair.