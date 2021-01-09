Accra Five Star Football Club is organizing a ‘Justify Your Inclusion’ Programme at Kasoa to pick players from January 11th to 20th, 2020.

The exercise comes off at the Kakraba Zion School Park, off the Kasoa Nyayano Road from 6am each day.

Interested young talented and skillful players can join by registering at 50ghc with a passport photo.

All interested players can contact – 0244451064 / 0246440022.