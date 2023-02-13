Accra Golden Lions Club presents food items to Awutu Senya West residents

Some 50 households at Mfadwen, Awutu Senya West in the Central Region, have received food items from the Accra Golden Lions Club, District 418-Ghana, as part of their hunger relief activities.

The activity dubbed: “Golden Goodie Hamper”, was targeted at the less-privileged households in the community.

Each household received a hamper, which contained a five-kilogramme bag of rice, one litre cooking oil, tomato paste, spaghetti, oats, biscuits, and others, all estimated at GHS8,016.00.

The items were delivered from door-to-door to the targeted households.

Mr Henry Appiah, President of the Accra Golden Lions Club, District 418-Ghana, said the Club was a group of businessmen and women who had come together to give support to the less-privileged.

He said as part of the Club’s activities for the Christmas celebration, love was shown to the less-privileged in the areas and that last year’s delayed due to some circumstances.

Mr Appiah said, “normally we send some people to deprived areas to survey and bring reports on the data collected, then the members of the Club take it from there.”

Nneyi Kwame Mensah Acheampong II, Chief of Mfadwen, thanked the Club for the love shown to the residents.

He said there were lots of issues the community was facing, but the major problem was potable water and called for support from benevolent organizations.

“We also lack a community centre, markets, and even hospitals, ” he stressed.