Accra Great Olympics Coach says drawing against Hearts feels like a defeat

Accra Great Olympics Head Coach Yaw Preko says the draw against Hearts of Oak in week two of the betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) feels like a defeat, especially having given away a late equaliser.

A late strike from Konadu Yiadom salvaged a point for Hearts after Abdul Razak Yussif scored the opener for the “Dade Boys” in an enthralling “Ga Mantse” derby.

Speaking at the post-match presser, Yaw Preko, who is a former Ghana international, lauded his players for their good defensive play despite conceding an 89th-minute header from Konadu.

“Personally, the 1-1 draw feels like a defeat, especially after holding them for that long, but we will take it like that because it was an away match for us and prepare for our next home game against King Faisal.

“My players fought like men from the early minutes, having held them so well after scoring early.

“We could have killed the game when Samuel Ashie Quaye had the one-on-one chance with the Hearts goalkeeper. Aside from set-pieces, I didn’t see Hearts threatening us. But we’ll go back to the drawing board and work on our mistakes.”

Great Olympics have accumulated four points from their first two matches and would face off against King Faisal in week three of the betPawa GPL.