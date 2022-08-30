Accra Great Olympics emerged victors of 2022 GHALCA G6 title

Accra Great Olympics emerged victors of the 2022 Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) G6 tournament after beating Bechem United 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

Razak Yussif and Adrian Adjetey were on target for the “Dade Boys” as they clinched the converted trophy in front of their home fans despite the slow start to the tournament.

Former Ghanaian international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu started for Great Olympics, having played an instrumental role in their victory.

Bechem United, during the first half, were very good in possession but failed to create any chances with Great Olympics being more purposeful.

Yussif opened the scoring for his side with a close-range header, beating Bechem United goalkeeper Aziz Haruna.

Agyemang Badu came close to doubling the lead for Great Olympics, but a 30-yard well-struck shot was saved by Bechem United goalkeeper Haruna.

Great Olympics maintained their lead to halftime.

Adrian Adjetey doubled the lead for Great Olympics shortly after the resumption of the second half from the penalty spot.

Bechem United captain Kofi Agbesima was subsequently sent off for the foul incident by referee Emmanuel Graham.

Great Olympics were in cruise control of the game thereafter and should have scored more goals, but Bechem United goalkeeper Haruma pulled up some brilliant saves.

Bechem United winger Cephas Manor should have pulled one back for the Hunters in the late stages of the game, but his effort from close-range strike missed the target.

Great Olympics held on to their two-goal cushion as they won the 2022 GHALCA G6 tournament, which included Accra Hearts of Oak, Medeama, Berekum Chelsea, and Karela United.

Berekum Chelsea placed third in the tournament after beating Medeama 4-1 on penalties in the third and fourth place encounter after regulation time ended 2-2.