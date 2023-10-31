Accra Great Olympics Secure US$50k Sponsorship

The new slogan in Ghana football is ‘Oly Blue Jeans’ after the Wonder Club secured a lucrative sponsorship deal worth $50,000 from Budget Cash & Carry, one of the oldest companies to produce energy drinks on the local market.

Nana Egyir Aggrey I, CEO of Budget Cash & Carry urged Olympics players to win the Premier League this season.

HE Amarkai Amarteifio ESQ thanked the company and the CEO and all the supporters of the club.

Present at the impressive ceremony was the chairman of GHALCA, Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo, Mr. Olloboi Commodore, Mr. Fred Pappoe and other top officials of the club.