Accra Great Olympics shares spoils with Gold Stars

Accra Great Olympics staged a comeback against Bibiani Gold Stars in an intriguing 2-2 draw in a matchday 12 encounter of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Bibiana Gold Stars were leading 2-0 with four minutes to end the game, but two goals in two minutes from Emmanuel Antwi and substitute Aryeetey Ayikwei scored a crucial point for the “Dade Boys.”

Richmond Opoku Manu gave the visitors the lead with a close-range finish in the 27th minute as they dominated the game in the first half.

Great Olympics were very poor in the game as they struggled to create any chances to threaten the Bibiani defense.

Substitute Ebenezer Aboagye doubled the Gold Stars’ lead with just his first touch of the game as he delivered a sublime finish past Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

But Great Olympics midfielder Emmanuel Antwi halved the deficit for the home side in the 86th minute with a close-range finish after some poor goalkeeping from Joseph Baah.

Great Olympics substitute Ayikwei completed his team’s comeback with a superb finish in the 87th minute, much to the delight of the home fans.

Both sides held on to share the points at the end of regulation time.