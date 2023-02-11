Accra Great Olympics signs top striker, Robert Saba

Accra Great Olympics have sign young top striker, Robert Saba aka ‘Mamprobi Star’.

He is nephew of Robert and Christian Saba who played for Accra Hearts of Oak and the national teams.

He played in Rwanda for AS Kigali and Kiyovo where he scored fantastic and classic goals.

The new sensation is now back home to push up again.

He told Yours Truly, he wants to be remembered as one of the great players in the GPL.

We wish him well.. Agosu Mashie.