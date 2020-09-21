As part of activities marking the National Volunteers Day which falls today, the Accra Gye Nyame Lions Club of Dansoman has visited the Children’s ward of the Accra Psychiatry Hospital to make a donation of a number of items to the inmates.

The items were made in collaboration with iDonateGh and Decrease for Increase Foundation, local Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

Some of the items included; rice, cooking oil, liquid soap, detergents, toilet rolls and used clothing.

Others were biscuits, bottled water, hand sanitizers, adult diapers and hand gloves.

Making the donation on behalf of the three NGOs, Lion Isaac Awuku Adu, President of the Gye Nyame Lions Club said, the club started collaborating with iDonateGh in 2016 and have been making donation to the children’s ward since then.

Mr Adu said, even though some of the inmates of the Children’s ward were strictly speaking not children, but because of their mental disabilities, they were put at the ward for special care and attention.

On her part, Ms. Naa Amerley Tagoe, Founder and President of iDonateGh said, she founded her NGO in the then Upper West Region in 2013 whilst schooling there to help the vulnerable in the society.

Ms Tagoe said in 2014, her NGO made some donations to the Osu Children’s Home in Accra and in 2015 made another donation to Mother of All Nations, an orphanage at Madina in Accra and started collaborating with the Lions Club in 2016 to make donations to the Hospital.

In 2018, she said iDonateGh raised funds for a boy at Asesewa in the Eastern Region who needed surgery at the Orthopedic Department at the Koforidua St. Joseph’s Hospital and made another donation to the Accra Psychiatry Hospital in 2019 in addition to the one this year.

Receiving the items on behalf of the ward, Madam Grace Agyei-Twumasi, Nurse Manager in-charge of the ward expressed appreciation to the donors and appealed to other NGOs, both local and international and well-meaning Ghanaians for assistance since according to her, the government alone could not shoulder the needs of the hospital.

Madam Agyei-Twumasi said the ward which had 14 patients used on the average 15,000 diapers annually.