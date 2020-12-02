Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak have named Serbian trainer Kosta Papic as their new head coach.

This comes after coach Edward Nii Odoom was shifted to the youth side of the club.

Kosta Papic landed in Ghana last weekend as the technical director but has been handed the coaching role following the club’s abysmal showdown in the ongoing league season.

The 60-year old Serbian gaffer has returned to Hearts of Oak after many years of leaving the club.

Kosta Papic was at the helm of affairs of the club when they won the 2008/09 Ghana Premier League title.

He will be assisted by former Berekum Chelsea coach Asare Bediako who was named the assistant trainer of Hearts of Oak in November.

Kosta Papic has had stints with clubs like Young Africans of Tanzania, South African sides Black Leopards, Chippa United, Polokwane City and Royal Eagles.

He was appointed national coach of eSwatini (formerly known as Swaziland) in December 2018 and left the role in December 2019.