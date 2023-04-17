Accra Hearts of Oak defeats Nsoatreman FC 2-1

Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Nsoatreman FC 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium to sustain their chase on the premiership title.

Hearts are now 42 points and third on the table, as Aduana Stars remains on the summit of the table with 48 points.

The phobians went ahead in the first half with an own goal from Nsoatreman’s Philip Ofori, who directed Linda Mtange’s freekick into his own net.

Amankwah Baafi made it two for Hearts in the second half, after completing a swift counter attack.

Samuel Ofori had the consolation goal for Nsoatreman with a simple tap in the later stages of the game.