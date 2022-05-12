Accra Hearts of Oak draws administrative and infrastructure plans

The Management of Accra Hearts of Oak have been tasked to begin the process of acquiring a site for the construction of a new stadium.

This comes after a Board Meeting in Accra where some strategic objectives of the club were outlined.

A communiqué released by the Communications Department of the club stated that the management has been tasked to immediately start plans for the construction of a stadium.

The statement added that a subsidiary company is expected to be established to operate the Pobiman Academy Project, which was expected to be completed in June 2022.

The management in the statement was also tasked with the creation of the club’s female side “The Oaks FC” by the next football season.

On the administrative side, the Board also urged Management to immediately advertise the position of a Managing Director as well as the establishment of a supporter’s office.

The club announced that its Annual General Meeting would be held at the end of May with plans to raise GHC100 million from ordinary shares for the capital and operational expenditure.