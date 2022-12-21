Accra Hearts of Oak end Nsoatreman’s unbeaten home run

Accra Hearts of Oak secured a crucial away 1-0 win over Nsoatreman in a matchday nine fixture of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Nsoatreman, coming into this clash, had won their four home games this season, but a second-half strike from Kwadwo Obeng Junior ensured the Phobians secured all three points as they moved up to second on the league table with 13 points.

Despite Hearts missing most of the first team players, including Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Dennis Korsah, Suraj Seidu, Gladson Awako and Konadu Yiadom, who are on national duty with the Black Galaxies, Hearts came out victorious.

However, Slavko Matic’s side displayed some good football at Nana Kronmansah Park, dominating play but failing to create any chances.

Both sides had numerous chances to take the lead but failed to hit the target in the first half.

Hearts of Oak came back strong in the second half and Obeng Junior put the Phobians ahead after a blunder from goalkeeper Daniel Afadzwu.

Nsoatreman made efforts to pull level later in the game, but the Hearts defence kept them at bay to secure maximum points at the end of the match.

Hearts would turn attention to the MTN FA Cup as they play Uncle T United on Boxing Day.