Accra Hearts of Oak records second successive win 

Accra Hearts of Oak recorded their second win of the season after beating Kotoku Royals 1-0 on matchday five of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

A first half strike by Daniel Afriyie Barnieh from the penalty spot was enough to secure maximum points for Hearts who picked up their second successive win after beating Gold Stars last week.

It was the second win for new coach Slavko Matic as Hearts moved up the table into fifth position with eight points.

The first quarter of the game was very cagey, with both teams searching for the lead, but it was Hearts who were dominant in possession.

Hearts got the opener from the spot after Barnieh was brought down in the penalty as he stepped up from 12 yards to score in the 28th minute.

Kotoku Royals had some chances to get back into the game but were unproductive in front of goal.

Hearts started the second half on the front foot, playing some good football as they searched for a cushion goal.

Kotoku Royals had some chances to pull even, but goalkeeper Richmond Ayi pulled off some brilliant saves to keep Hearts’ lead intact.

Despite the late surge of pressure from the home side to get the equalizer, Hearts held on to secure all three points and their first away win of the season.