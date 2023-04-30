Accra Hearts of Oak secured 2-0 win over King Faisal at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League, after returning from two winless runs.

Hearts previously lost to Bechem United and Tamale City and came in stronger in search of a win to redeem their fans.

But they had to hold on late in the dying minutes of the game to secure the win.

Salifu Ibrahim opened the scoring in the 89th minute before Linda Mtange put the icing on the cake in injury time.

Richard Atta returned to the starting line-up for the first time in over three months as he was preferred in post following the injury to Eric Ofori Antwi in the game against Tamale City in midweek.

The former Elmina Sharks goalkeeper did not disappoint as he kept a clean sheet to win back the confidence of Coach David Ocloo. Atta dropped in the perking order as Richmond Aryee and Eric Ofori Antwi was preferred ahead of him.

King Faisal looked more compact at the back as they kept the Hearts of Oak attack at bay but their resilience was broken in the closing stages as Hearts of Oak scored two late goals to pick the three points.

Substitutes Eonde, Awako and Salifu combined beautifully for the first goal. Captain Awako picked a lovely ball in midfield before laying a pass to Albert Eonde who cut back for Salifu to slot home.

Albert Eonde was again involved in the second goal as he set up Linda Mtange for an easy connection. Dennis Korsah received a long ball from midfield before switching play to Eonde who found Mtange in a good position to pass the ball into the net.