Accra Hearts of Oak sweep maiden Universal Premier League Awards

Champion club, Accra Hearts of Oak swept most of the honors at the maiden Universal Premier League awards held on 4th September 2021, in Accra at the Omanye Aba Auditorium inside the AMA building.

The occasion was MCed by Agboyibor Francis Blackgate, CEO of Rising Sports Network and Abigail Sena Sosu, a presenter at GTV Sports plus .

MynahOfficial gave guests, including Olympians, boxer Samuel Takyi and journalist Sammy Heywood Okine lovely entertainment with her sweet voice.

Also in attendance were football administrators, coaches, players and mediamen.

Gladson Awako, formerly of Great Olympics who has joined the Phobians and Coach Annor Walker won the best player of the season and coach of the season respectively.

The new Hearts competed with his new teammate Ibrahim Salifu, Ismail Ganiyu (Kotoko) and Augustine Boakye (WAFA).

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions Accra Hearts of Oak dominated the awards scheme on the night winning 7 accolades. Below are the list of winners .

Male Categories

Best Goal : James Bissue (Elmina Sharks), Best Goalkeeper: Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Best lateral defender: Raddy Ovouka (Hearts of Oak), Best Defender: Rashid Mohammed (Eleven Wonders), Best Defensive midfielder : Ben Afutu Kottey (Hearts of Oak), Best Attacking midfielder: Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Discovery of the season: Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak), Best Forward: Kwajo Obeng Jnr (Hearts of Oak), Best Coach: Annor Walker (Great Olympics), Fans of the season: Hearts of Oak Referee of the season: Selorm Yao Bless

Female Categories

Best Player: Jafar Rahama (Northern Ladies), Best Goal: Jane Ayieyam (Police Ladies),Best Coach: Usif Basigi (Hasaacas Ladies), Best Goalkeeper: Abigail Tawiah (Berry Ladies), Best Midfielder: Grace Animah (Police Ladies), Best Defender: Beatrice Sasu (Police Ladies), Best Forward: Doris Boaduwa (Hasaacas Ladies), and Referee of the season – Barikisu Salifu.

Sports Photographer of the season went to Samuel Buckman aka ‘Dada Oliseh’ of Oliseh photos, while Celebrity fan of the season was taken by Serwah Amihere (Kotoko).

The event was sponsored by Macron balls, Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic, Happyman Bitters, Ntim Travel Agency and others.

By Elizabeth Alhassan