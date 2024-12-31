Accra High Court Adjourns Ruling on NDC’s Objection to NPP’s Mandamus Application

The Accra High Court has postponed its ruling on a preliminary legal objection filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in response to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) mandamus application regarding four disputed parliamentary constituencies.

The case, which involves the constituencies of Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, and Techiman South, was adjourned to January 1, 2025.

TV3’s Laud Adu Asare reported that Judge Baah Forson Agyapong presided over the case on Tuesday, December 31. The decision to delay the ruling follows an earlier directive from the Supreme Court for the Accra High Court to reconsider the mandamus application filed by the NPP.

The dispute centers on the results of the four constituencies, which have been under contention due to alleged irregularities in the collation of parliamentary election results. The Supreme Court, in a unanimous 5-0 decision on Friday, December 27, ruled that the NDC’s legal representation should have been heard before any decisions were made. The NDC had sought to be included as an interested party in the mandamus application, given that the outcome of the case could directly affect them.

The NDC’s objection is in response to a High Court ruling from December 20, which ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to re-collate the election results in the Ablekuma North constituency, despite objections from NDC’s legal team. The ruling was part of a broader legal challenge involving both NDC and NPP candidates, who had filed writs seeking fresh elections in nine disputed constituencies, citing significant anomalies in the original vote count and declaration of winners.

The High Court’s ruling on December 20, made by Judge Joseph Adu Owusu Agyeman, ordered the EC to proceed with the re-collation of results for Ablekuma North, although the NDC’s lawyers argued that the election results had already been declared. Despite the objections, the court found the allegations of anomalies significant enough to warrant a re-collation.

The delay in ruling on the NDC’s preliminary objection means the matter will continue to unfold in the new year, with both parties awaiting a final decision from the court on the way forward.