Accra High Court Issues Bench Warrant for Michael Amu Dodoo Over Contempt

An Accra High Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Mr. Michael Amu Dodoo after finding him guilty of contempt of court.

The court, presided over by His Lordship Alexander Graham, sentenced the respondent to 14 days in prison.

The ruling came after Mr. Dodoo failed to appear in court, with his lawyer citing an emergency that had taken him out of the jurisdiction.

Counsel for the respondent also informed the court that they had filed a motion to set aside the service of the motion for committal, arguing that it was served on the lawyers instead of the respondent personally.

However, counsel for the applicant opposed the request, stating that the motion had already been addressed at the last hearing, where the respondent was present in court, and no issue regarding service had been raised at the time.

The court, after hearing both sides, convicted Mr. Dodoo for contempt.

Following the ruling, the respondent’s counsel invoked Rule 7 of the Court of Appeal Rules, which provides an automatic stay of execution for seven days after a judgment or ruling is made.

Despite this, the court proceeded to issue the bench warrant, emphasizing that Mr. Dodoo had failed to appear in court and had not provided a sufficient excuse for his absence.

The warrant, issued on October 25, 2024, directs law enforcement to arrest Mr. Dodoo and ensure that he serves his 14-day sentence for contempt of court.