Accra High Court Set to Rule on NDC’s Legal Objection in NPP’s Disputed Constituencies Case

The Accra High Court is set to deliver its ruling today, Wednesday, January 1, 2025, on a preliminary legal objection raised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) mandamus application.

The case centers on four constituencies—Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, and Techiman South—whose election results are under dispute.

The Supreme Court had previously intervened, instructing the Accra High Court to reconsider the NDC’s challenge to the mandamus application. In a unanimous 5-0 decision on December 27, the Supreme Court determined that the presiding judge in the case should have allowed the NDC’s legal representation to present their case, given their status as an interested party potentially affected by the ruling.

The NDC is contesting a previous High Court decision that instructed the Electoral Commission (EC) to re-collate the parliamentary election results in nine constituencies, including the four in question. Both NDC and NPP candidates, dissatisfied with the results, had filed a writ seeking to compel the EC to hold fresh elections in these constituencies, citing serious irregularities in the collation process and the subsequent announcement of winners.

On December 20, the presiding judge, Joseph Adu Owusu Agyeman, ruled that the EC should proceed with re-collating the results in Ablekuma North, despite objections from NDC’s legal team, led by Godwin Edudzi Tameklo. The NDC argued that the results had already been declared, but the court concluded that anomalies in the process warranted further examination.

With the ruling on the NDC’s objection today, all eyes are on how the court will address the legal complexities surrounding these contested results and the broader implications for Ghana’s electoral integrity. This case remains pivotal as the political landscape in Ghana continues to be shaped by contentious election disputes and calls for greater transparency.