Accra High Court to Rule on Recollation of Disputed Election Results in Four Constituencies

The Accra High Court is set to decide today, Tuesday, December 31, on the recollation of disputed parliamentary election results from four constituencies: Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, and Techiman South.

This follows a Supreme Court directive to reconsider a mandamus application filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding the results in these constituencies.

On Friday, December 27, the Supreme Court issued a unanimous 5-0 decision, stating that the presiding judge in the case should have allowed the NDC legal representation to be heard on their application to join the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) mandamus request. The court emphasized that the NDC was an interested party, and its input should have been considered, as it would be directly affected by the ruling.

The NDC had challenged a High Court ruling that directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to re-collate parliamentary election results in nine constituencies. This decision arose from allegations of anomalies in the collation process, with parliamentary candidates from both the NDC and NPP seeking fresh elections in these disputed constituencies.

On December 20, Judge Joseph Adu Owusu Agyeman of the Accra High Court had ordered the EC to proceed with re-collating the results for Ablekuma North, despite objections from the NDC’s legal team, led by Godwin Edudzi Tameklo. The NDC argued that the results had already been declared, but the court ruled that discrepancies in the process warranted a re-collation.

Today’s ruling is expected to further clarify the way forward for the affected constituencies, potentially altering the current electoral outcomes and determining the next steps in resolving the disputes.