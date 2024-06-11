Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon: Promoting Healthy Living and Cultural Celebration

The third edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon has been officially launched by Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

Scheduled for Saturday, August 3rd, 2024, the marathon aims to promote healthy living and provide a platform for long-distance athletes to showcase their talent.

Commending the organizers, Medivents Consult, for their initiative, Mr. Nunoo Mensah encouraged indigenes of the Greater Accra Region to participate in the event, which coincides with the Homowo Festival, a major cultural celebration. He highlighted the attractive prizes at stake and urged the community to register and join in the festivities.

Acknowledging the event’s sponsors, including Serene Insurance, Healthy Life, Ethiopia Airlines, Indomie, GWO sevo, Parin Africa Ltd, Allied Consortiums, Luex, and others, Mr. Nunoo Mensah emphasized the importance of such initiatives in promoting sports and healthy lifestyles.

Speaking on the impact of sports media, Mr. Nunoo Mensah praised its role in promoting events and supporting athletes. He cited athletes like William Amponsah as examples of those who could qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris 2024, highlighting the importance of events like the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon in nurturing talent.

Mr. Nii Lankai Lawson of Serene Insurance explained his company’s support for the event, emphasizing the importance of insurance in protecting against unforeseen events.

An official from GWO sevo outlined the registration process, noting that participants can register using any mobile phone with mobile money credit by dialing 38021#.

Mr. Senyo Penni, GM of Medivents, assured that preparations for the marathon are well underway, with enhanced prizes and improved services such as security, ambulances, water points, and volunteers in place.

Mr. Willie Ezah, CEO of Medivents, promised an exciting event this year, with the marathon starting from the Accra Sports Stadium and ending at the Trust Sports Emporium (Bukom Boxing Arena). He also announced a two-day expo at the Accra Sports Stadium for sponsors to showcase their products and services.

The launch event was attended by Mr. Albert Frimpong, President of Africa Baseball & Softball and executive board member of the GOC, as well as enthusiastic supporters of the marathon.