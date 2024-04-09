Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon Slated For August 3

The third edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon has been fixed for Saturday, August 3, 2024.

The race is part of activities earmarked for the celebration of the annual Homowo Festival by the Gas.

A statement from the organisers, Medivents Consult, said this year’s race would be in two categories; 21 and 10 kilometres.

It said the race has been endorsed by the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) and it is expected to attract the best of athletes across the country.

The statement said this year’s event would also start at the Accra Sports Stadium and finish at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

It added that the race, one of the biggest in the country, would also be preceded by a two-day Sports Fair, where there would be a platform for sports businesses to network, share ideas, and exhibit their products and services.

According to the statement, the registration code for the race would be released in the week to enable interested participants to register.

It noted that the organisers would also announce dates for the launch of the race and sponsors.

The 2023 Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon was won by Kooga Atia and Juliana Zakat.

Source Willie Ezah