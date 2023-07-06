Accra Inter-City Marathon to be held on Friday, August 4

The Mayor of Accra, Hon. Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Sackey on Wednesday launched the second edition of the Accra Inter-City Marathon which will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023.

The Race which starts from the Accra Sports Stadium to Manste Agbonaa at James Town include the elite 21km, 10km, 5km and a Wheel Chair event for the disabled and roller skaters.

Hon. Sackey announced that the Race is part of the 125 years anniversary of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and took the opportunity to invite all sports loving people to register through the short code *380*21# to take part in the memorable event to celebrate the exciting Ga Homowo Festival which has a whopping 70,000ghc to be shared by all winners.

She was also proud to be the first female Mayor of Accra and during her time the Accra Inter-City Marathon is being held together with the Homowo Walk to sensitize the people on living healthy lifestyles.

She made it known that the winner will take home 10,000ghc plus sponsors products and the opportunity to represent Ghana at the Soweto Marathon in South Africa.

Hon. Sackey urged the Ghanaian athletes not to fear Kenyan or Ethiopian runners joining to run, but go all out and prove that Ghanaians are capable.

Nana Dwomoh, General Manager of Serene Insurance revealed their contribution of 1 million ghc to sponsor the event and 1,000ghc accident insurance cover for all registered participants.

He said Serene has an amazing travel insurance policy which all travelers must take advantage of in acquiring visas.

Mr. William Ezah, the Race Director said Marathons boasts tourism and is an event for health, culture and people so their presence and participation must be felt to beat the numbers of last year. He said registered participants will benefit more in the fantastic package.

Miss Merfia Ayeh Adisi, Marketing Executive of Medivents, the organisers said they are poised to stage a classic event.

Madam Kisiwa Fiagbe, Marketing Manager of HD+ said they are proud to be part of the Accra Inter-City Marathon because of its quality and innovation as well as promotion of health and culture.

Accounts Manager of TxT Ghana, Mr. Kwame Obeng Nuamah also indicated that the world is moving digital and all endeavors should take advantage of their mobile media services.

Mr. Henri Senyo Payin, General Manager of Medivents, Numo Nikoi Amasa II,Klan Wulomo and Nana Dwemoh unveiled the vests to be worn during the Marathon.

The Accra Inter-City Marathon is sponsored by Allied Consortium, HD+, Serene Insurance, TxT Ghana, Happy FM, Infobox Media Group (IMG), mybetAfrica.com, Zimansky Hotel, G4S, and Aqua Blue Mineral Water.

The partners are the Ga Traditional Council, Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Ghana Athletics Ghana Paralympic Committee and Ghana Olympic Committee.

Present were Naa Badu Adiagba I of Abelempke, Dzorwulu, Naa Yoomo Heshiebalor I of Soko and Magajia Khadija Dobomme of Oyibi who represented the Ga Traditional Council.