Accra launched as UNESCO’s World Book Capital

The launch of Accra as UNESCO’s World Book Capital, 2023 took place at the Accra International Conference Centre On Monday, 25th April 2023.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said he is delighted that Accra has joined the prestigious World Book Capital Cities Network, which is committed to promoting shared values of education, lifelong learning, and freedom of expression.

The President congratulated the Inter-Ministerial Committee, led by the Ghana Book Development Council and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, who put together a convincing dossier that won for Ghana this status.

“For us, in Ghana, the Accra World Book Capital means more than a reading campaign. It is an opportunity for Government and international partners to leverage on its diverse linkages to culture and education to deepen our collective actions to make progress on the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” Nana Akufo-Addo said.

He further noted that the World Book Capital is also a catalyst for investment for Ghana’s creative and cultural sector.

“It will enable this growing sector to provide more decent jobs for our young men and women. The power of books and reading must be the cornerstones to achieve a more inclusive, equitable and peaceful society,” he added.