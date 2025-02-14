Accra Launches Oral Cholera Vaccination Drive Amid Outbreak Concerns

The Ghana Health Service has begun an oral cholera vaccination campaign in Accra as the nation grapples with a widespread outbreak.

The immunization exercise, which started today, Friday, 14th February, will run through Monday, 17th February 2025. The drive targets all residents aged one and above, with the goal of reaching 300,000 people in the capital.

Vaccinations are being administered in the Ablekuma South, Okaikoi South, and Ashiedu Keteke districts of the Greater Accra Region. This initiative comes in response to confirmed cholera cases not only in Accra but also in the Central, Ashanti, Eastern, and Western regions, highlighting the disease’s extensive reach across the country.

Health officials have expressed grave concern over the outbreak, which has claimed more than 40 lives this year. Experts emphasize that while the vaccination campaign is a critical step toward curbing the spread of cholera, it is not a standalone solution. They stress that improvements in sanitation and access to clean water are equally vital to prevent future outbreaks.

In the midst of the ongoing crisis, the vaccination drive offers a measure of hope. It reflects a proactive approach by health authorities to safeguard vulnerable communities while reinforcing the need for comprehensive public health strategies. As the campaign unfolds, community cooperation and prompt action remain key to controlling the spread of this deadly disease.