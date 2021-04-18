The Accra Lawn Tennis Club will from Monday, 19th to Saturday, 24th April, 2021 organize the much anticipated tennis tournament dubbed “Interplast Invitational Championship”

The event which has been scheduled to take place at the club house in Accra would see sixteen (16) men and eight (8) women participate for the ultimate.

In an interview with the tournament coordinator, Mr. Peter Annan (Grandmaster), disclosed that the event would serve it right purpose for unearthing talents within players.

“I am sure it will be a very successful tournament. It will also be challenging and competitive but so far as it is invitational, we are hoping that more talents will be discovered for our national teams,” he said.

He added that the various winners will walk home with prizes.

“There will be cash prizes from 10,000 to 3,000 cedis for the winners in the men and women category respectively. We are also looking forward to have some souvenirs and products from the sponsor as well,” he added.

He expressed gratitude to Interplast for the support towards organizing of the tournament.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the management of Interplast for the massive support in making sure we organize this tournament successfully. We are also making sure this bond between Interplast and the Accra Lawn Tennis Club last forever and help with more future events,” Mr. Peter Annan said.