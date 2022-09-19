Accra Lions beat Karela United to record first season’s win

Accra Lions won their first game of the season, defeating Karela United 2-1 on day two of the betPawa Ghana Premier League played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Two first-half goals from Samuel Gyimah and Daniel Kwame Awuni ensured maximum points for Accra Lions. Enock Agblenyo scored the consolation for Karela United.

Karela United started the game on the front foot with some constructive play from defence to attack but couldn’t test Accra Lions goalkeeper Dennis Votere.

Accra Lions, despite their sluggish start in the first 10 minutes of the game, gained their free-flowing rhythm with a quarter of the game played creating numerous opportunities.

The home side deservedly took the lead in the 24th minute after Samuel Gyimah’s header found the bottom corner, to the disgust of goalkeeper Felix Kyei, who could have done better.

Accra Lions extended their lead four minutes later after a well-taken strike by Awuni, who curled in a beauty on the edge of the penalty box with the goalkeeper Kyei rooted to the spot.

It was a show of beautiful football from the home side who displayed telepathy in the play from defence to midfield into attack.

Karela United lifted their game in the last 15 minutes of the game and could have pulled one back, but Attah Kuma’s strike was saved by Lions’ goalkeeper Dennis Votere.

Accra Lions kept their lead intact as the game went into recess.

Karela United coach Bismark Kobby Mensah made three substitutions at the start of the second half after the poor first half display.

The likes of Joseph Dinku and Souradjou Alhassan seemed to have consolidated the midfield area after they were introduced.

Enock Agblenyo deservedly pulled a goal back for the away side on the hour mark with a low strike which went past Lions goalkeeper Dennis Votere.

Karela United were certainly the better side in the second half as they mounted pressure in search of the equaliser.

Accra Lions, despite being on the back foot, had a glorious opportunity to make three in the 80th minute after Karela’s defence gave the ball away, but the home side couldn’t capitalize.

The home side held on to secure all three points in the game.