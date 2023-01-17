Accra Lions defeats Berekum Chelsea

Abass Salifu delivered a ferocious second-half strike to seal a 2-1 victory for Accra Lions over Berekum Chelsea in a week 13 encounter of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Accra Lions’ victory moved them to second place in the league table with 22 points, just two points behind leader Aduana Stars.

Accra Lions were the more aggressive side at the start of the game and scored the opener in the 20th minute through Basit Seidu, who struck from close range after being teed up by Samuel Gyimah.

Berekum Chelsea soon settled into the game after the early setback and nearly pulled even in the 38th minute, but Collins Ameyaw’s shot lacked the power to beat Andrews Owusu.

The away side deservedly scored the equaliser in the 43rd minute after Lord Amoah’s cross found Mizack Afriyie, who headed home from close range.

Berekum Chelsea began the second half on a bright note and were very dominant in possession.

But it was Accra Lions who took the lead against the run of play as Salifu delivered a ferocious hit past Berekum Chelsea goalkeeper Adu Emmanuel.

There was a long stoppage in the game after goal-scorer Mizack Afriyie had to be carried to the hospital after suffering a head injury that left him unconscious on the field of play.

The game continued afterward, with more than 10 minutes added on after 90 minutes, but Accra Lions held on to secure all three points.