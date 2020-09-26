The Accra Mall, Ghana’s first large-scale mall, in collaboration with Give Back Ghana, has distributed 500 essential food boxes to the needy at four communities in Accra as part of its ‘Green Survival Pack’ Project.

The Accra Mall Green Survival Pack project is an initiative set up to supply vulnerable families with food and sanitation boxes.

Beneficiary communities were Madina, Okponglo, Bawaleshie and Spintex, a statement from the Accra Mall, copied to the Ghana News Agency said.

Mr Anthony Asamoah, the Marketing Manager of the Mall, said: “As a brand which cares for our community, we understand that COVID-19 has made life more difficult for many families and individuals who were already struggling.

“That is why we have decided to support deprived communities with 500 essential food supply and sanitation boxes along with 1,000 nose masks and face shields to residents at selected communities. This is our way of ensuring that the vulnerable are well-cared for during this period.”

He said beneficiaries were pre-identified through a survey and given Identity cards to redeem their packages.

“While satisfying their needs, we bore in mind the need to strictly adhere to the social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols,” he added.

Hajia Salah, a resident of Bawaleshie, the statement said expressed great appreciation to the Accra Mall for the relief items.

“I am so happy today because of what Accra Mall has done for us. My work has been to struggle to make ends meet, but life has become tough for my family. These food items have become a big blessing to us and may God bless managers of this initiative for being so kind to us”, she expressed.

The statement said other initiatives the Mall organised were the ‘Future Fashion Fund’ and other Corporate Social Responsibility endeavors.

The Future Fashion Fund comes off annually to showcase the talent of budding fashion designers and the winner is awarded a cash prize of $3,000 and a pop-up stall at the mall.

The Accra Mall, commissioned on July 4, 2008, is one of the most modern western style shopping centres in West Africa and the first large-scale mall in Ghana.

It is an enclosed fully air-conditioned shopping centre with a retail space of 21,311 square metres with parking for over 660 cars.

The Mall is anchored by South African giants, ‘Game’ and ‘Shoprite’ and accommodates over 70-line shops, a radio station, a 5-hall cinema and 12 restaurants of which 50 per cent are operated by Ghanaian retailers.