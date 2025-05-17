Accra Mayor Engages Hawkers Ahead of Decongestion Drive

Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey met with street hawkers in the Central Business District on Saturday, May 18, to outline plans for a citywide decongestion exercise set to begin on Tuesday, May 20.

Accompanied by Korle Klottey Municipal Chief Executive Nii Adjei Tawiah, Allotey walked through key areas including Kinbu Road, Okaishie Road, and Market Street, urging cooperation and explaining reforms under President John Mahama’s 24-hour economy agenda.

Allotey emphasized that the initiative aims to restore sanitation and order, not disrupt livelihoods. “This exercise is about making Accra a model city. If this were your home, would you keep it like this?” he asked traders.

He announced reduced weekly ticketing fees by 33%, a rotational trading system allowing 24-hour sales on blocked roads 3–4 times monthly, and solar-powered streetlight installations to support extended business hours. Traders who prepay for two months will receive rewards, while evaders face fines ten times the ticket price.

The mayor warned that goods left on streets after Tuesday’s deadline would be confiscated and donated to prisons or orphanages. He also addressed concerns about foreign competitors, pledging collaboration with market leaders. “Help me help you. My office is open 24/7 no bribes needed,” he stated, stressing transparency.

While traders welcomed fee reductions, skepticism persists over enforcement fairness, given past resistance to similar efforts. Allotey framed the drive as a “new beginning” for Accra’s transformation, balancing urban management with economic inclusivity.

The decongestion effort reflects broader challenges in Ghana’s rapidly urbanizing cities, where informal trading often clashes with municipal planning. Success hinges on sustained dialogue and equitable policy implementation.