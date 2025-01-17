Accra Mayor Hopeful Michael Kpakpo Allotey Developmental Plans Take Center Stage

As the city of Accra continues to navigate the complexities of urban development, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, a seasoned expert and aspiring Accra Mayor, has unveiled a comprehensive development plan designed to transform the city’s landscape.

This ambitious plan, built on the pillars of sustainability, efficiency, and community engagement, aims to address Accra’s most pressing challenges and propel the city towards a brighter future.

At the heart of Allotey’s plan lies a commitment to urban Sanitation and Waste Management. To achieve this, he proposes the launch of a “Clean Accra Initiative” within the first 100 days of his tenure, featuring monthly community clean-ups and partnerships with waste management companies. The initiative will also include the development of a Digital Waste Management Reporting App, pilot Recycling Hubs, and a Waste Management Reward System.

Another critical area of focus is Traffic and Transportation Improvement. Allotey plans to deploy a Task Force on Traffic Decongestion to identify and resolve bottlenecks at major intersections. He also intends to improve Parking Zones in commercial areas, ensuring accessibility for people with disabilities. To achieve these targets, he will collaborate with the police for effective traffic management and outsource parking system management to private firms.

In addition to these initiatives, Allotey’s plan emphasizes the importance of Revenue Generation. He proposes the introduction of a Digital Revenue Collection System, broadening the tax base, revising Outdoor Advertising Fees, and promoting Tourism Initiatives. These strategies are expected to increase revenue for the assembly and support the development of Accra.

Allotey’s development plan also prioritizes Economic Empowerment, with a focus on organizing a Youth Job and Entrepreneurship Fair, setting up Business Support Desks, and revitalizing local markets.

According to him, collaborations with private and government agencies will also be established.

“We will improve Health and Social Services by facilitating the supply of essential resources to community clinics, launching Health Awareness Campaigns, and establishing partnerships with private hospitals”. He stated.