Accra Mayor pledges commitment to Women in Sports Network

Mrs. Elizabeth Sackey, Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has pledged her commitment to the work of Women in Sports Network Ghana (WISNETGH).

She said as a former athlete in her days at Junior and Senior High schools, she was touched by the works of the organisation and assured them of her support in developing the girlchild through sports.

The AMA leader made these comments when WISNETGH paid a courtesy call on her at her office in Accra on Thursday.

Leader and founder of the organisation, Madam Philippina Frimpong, explained that WISNETGH was aimed at keeping girls in schools through sports so they don’t become drop outs.

She said to achieve this they organize an annual camp dubbed WISNETGH Girls Camp where they train the young girls in sports like tennis, taekwondo, rugby, chess, as well other life lessons like career options, adolescent sexual health, online safety, and mind matters.

The founder said the camp which started in 2016 had improved the lives of the young girls because they use women in higher positions to motivate and inspire the kids to aim higher.

Mrs. Sackey who was pleased to welcome the kids urged them to be disciplined, prayerful and humble in all their doings adding “you should keep trying when you fail and never give up”.

She commended the coaches for their dedication and encouraged the children to keep up with their talents to become sports icons in future.

The MCE who would be marking 20 years in active politics in 2023 advised them not to rely on their beauty but rather focus on the books and sporting talents and be determined to make a name for themselves in a positive way.

She appealed to women not to be their own enemies but rather support each other to grow and develop to women of virtue and substance.