Accra Men/GRA Women win 2022 National Basketball Championship

The Greater Accra Men’s Basketball Team won the first edition of the National Basketball Championship held at the Sports Hall of the University of Cape Coast.

They defeated Ghana Armed Forces Basketball Team in the finals on 80-49 points to emerged winners, while GHATUSA Men beat Fire Service Men with 61-59 points for third and fourth places respectively.

In the Women’s categories, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) women defeated Accra Basketball Women on 71-63 to emerged winners while Police Women defeated Armed Forces Women with 46-45 for the third and fourth position.

The ten-day event which began on December 12-22, 2022, made up of a total of 36 teams from all the ten traditional regions to select players to form a formidable national basketball team for both men and women for an upcoming events.

The participated Basketball teams included Central, Accra, Brong Ahafo, Volta, Eastern, Western, Ashanti, Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Police Team, Armed Forces, GHATUSA and Fire Service.