Accra Metro East District Ends Teachers Day Celebration In Grand Style

The Teachers Day 2022 Fun Games and Exhibition organized by the Accra Metropolitan East District Teachers was exciting, thrilling and rewarding at the St. Thomas Acquinas Senior High School on Wednesday. It was dubbed the Teachers “Mini Olympic” Games.

The teachers and some of their students and other staff participated in their numbers and at the end of the day everyone was satisfied, both winners and losers were overjoyed with the splendid program put up by Dreamland Sports Plus and One on One Foundation.

The new sport gaining popularity in Ghana, Pillow Fight was part of the activities and in the Women’s event the final winner was Felicia Aminziah – 7 points, 2nd Place went to Janet Afful – 5 points.

The men’s category saw the 1st place going to Nana Crankson – 7 points Airport Rangoon Locals, while the 2nd place went to Zubaire Hesse – 4 points Burma Camp Locals.

The tough Tug of war competition (Women) first position went to Adabraka Locals, while Teshie North Locals took the second spot.

There was also Ampe competition which was taken by Rahinatu Seidu of Nungua Locals. She beat Theresa Loglo of Mamle Dada Locals who took the second position.

The programme was graced by many dignitaries including the Greater Accra Regional chairperson. – Madam Sarah Oye Owiredu, Regional Treasurer – Phillip Sakpatey, Regional GNAT as coordinator – Ruth Amoako, National Executive Member + Yaa Asor Kyei.Former National Treasurer + Rev. Mrs Hannah Odjenma Botchwey.

Others present were Former Regional/ Regional Manager of Anglican Schools, Greater Accra Treasurer – Mrs Marian Cobblah, Regional manager of Presby schools – Mr Eugene Laryea, District Chairperson, Madam Gifty Aku Mensah, Accra Metro East, GNAT, Madam Rebecca Dery, GNATLAS Coordinator, SISOs and a lot of headteachers.