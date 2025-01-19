Accra Metropolitan Assembly Launches Digital Payment Platform for Business Permits and Property Rates

In a bid to modernize revenue collection, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has rolled out a new digital payment platform for the collection of Business Operating Permits (BOPs) and Property Rates.

The platform allows users to make payments via short codes 22233# for BOPs and 22255# for Property Rates, marking a significant move toward streamlining services and improving data accuracy.

The initiative, which is part of AMA’s broader strategy to enhance service delivery and reduce inefficiencies in its operations, was unveiled during a Rate Payers’ Training programme held at the Ablekuma South Sub-Metropolitan Council. The training aimed to educate stakeholders on how to navigate the new system.

Nobel Atsu Ahadzie, Director of Budget at AMA, explained that the new platform is designed to be user-friendly and accessible, even for individuals with basic mobile phones. He emphasized that users can now make payments directly from their mobile phones, with the added benefit of downloading receipts and certificates online. The system, which also covers market tolls, parking tolls, and commercial signage payments, allows users to check their bills through SMS, a dedicated customer portal, or USSD, and make payments using mobile money, bank cards, or directly through banks.

A key feature of the platform, according to Ahadzie, is its ability to eliminate middlemen, which helps reduce opportunities for corruption and ensures greater transparency with real-time tracking of payments. He also addressed concerns about potential job losses for revenue collectors, reassuring stakeholders that these workers would be reassigned to roles in enforcement and customer education, where they will assist businesses in adopting the system while ensuring compliance.

The success of a pilot project in the Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metropolitan District prompted the expansion of the initiative to Ablekuma South and Okaikwei South. This expansion ensures that all three sub-metros benefit from the digital platform, enhancing the overall efficiency of AMA’s revenue collection.

Hon. Richard Tagoe, the Assembly Member for the Korle Bu electoral area and Acting Chairman of the Ablekuma South Sub-Metro, expressed his strong support for the initiative. He called it a much-needed development that would help secure AMA’s revenue and eliminate the leakages caused by corruption. “This concept is very good and should have been implemented a long time ago,” he said, noting that revenue intended for AMA often ended up in private pockets. Tagoe also stressed the importance of strict enforcement of laws and regulations under the new platform, underscoring that ensuring compliance is critical to the success of the system.

With the new digital platform in place, AMA hopes to not only improve revenue collection but also foster greater accountability and transparency, ultimately benefiting both the assembly and the people of Accra.