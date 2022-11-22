Accra Metropolitan Assembly to remove 100 illegal structures at Kofikrom

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has earmarked over 100 illegal structures at Kofikrom, a community within the Okaikoi South Sub-Metropolitan District for pulling down to avert perennial flooding.

The exercise followed an order from the La Court after a series of engagements between Public Health Officers and squatters to vacate the location due to the danger their activities pose to public safety.

Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah, the Head of Public Affairs of the AMA, made this known in an interview with the media in Accra.

He said due to the illegal structures on the storm drain in the community, coupled with the dumping of refuse into the drains, the Assembly was unable to effectively desilt the drain, causing flooding anytime it rains.

Mr Ankrah said occupants of the structures also defecate into the drains causing the spread of diseases while engaging in illicit activities, adding that, some of the occupants operate kraal under unhygienic conditions with offensive odour and flies.

He stated that there had been reports of how some of these squatters defecate and throw it into some adjoining buildings, including companies such as the ECG Technical Office, Duraplast Company Limited and Ashfoam limited.

“We have had alleged reports of how some of them jump into the nearby company to steal on several occasions… Most of the structures are believed to be used as brothels by sex workers as well,” he said.

Mr Ankrah stated that the illegal structures had created a state of fear in the community as they had continuously been terrorised by criminals who used the structures as their hideouts.

He warned that the Assembly would move in to forcefully eject the occupants if they failed to adhere to the notices served them adding that this was not the first time the people have been asked to vacate the location.