Accra-Nsawam Railway Project Begins Soon

The Senior Leadership Team from KEC International Limited India says financial arrangements for the construction of the Accra to Nsawam railway project is in progress.

Thea project, almost 43km, will start from Accra through Achimota and Adjen Kotoku, and end at Nsawam.

Mr Praveen Goyal, Senior Vice President, KEC, who led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on the Railway Development Minister in Hohoe, briefed the Minister on the project.

The team also briefed him on activities being undertaken for the implementation of the project.

They confirmed that they were at an advanced stage with lenders for the financial agreement of the project.

Mr John-Peter Amewu, the Minister of Railway Development, noted that the project was a priority and assured support for its faster implementation.

He said the project, if completed, would have a major impact on the socio-economic development of the country.

The railway project is also expected to provide immediate relief to the population while providing an alternate faster mode of transportation.

The contract for the Accra-Nsawam line was signed between KEC and the Ghana Railway Development Authority.

KEC International Limited is an India based company with global footprint in more than 100 countries and will undertake its first Engineering, Procurement and Construction project in Ghana.

It is currently working in India, the Middle East, Bangladesh, Europe, Togo, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Senegal.