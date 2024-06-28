Accra Prepares for Inaugural Green Film Festival

Accra is gearing up to host its first Green Film Festival (GFF) from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM on October 11th and 12th, 2024.

This two-day event promises to blend powerful storytelling with environmental themes to ignite a deeper connection between participants and the natural world.

Uniting Through Film for Environmental Change

The Green Film Festival in Accra will feature a curated selection of short films focusing on climate change, biodiversity, activism, food, climate displacement, and wildlife conservation. It aims to raise awareness and inspire action towards sustainability through cinema.

Organized by the Green Africa Youth Organization and Nexa Media, GFF is a collaborative effort that invites everyone to be part of a larger movement. It will include film screenings, post-screening discussions, workshops, and a grand eco-themed park event. The festival expects to draw filmmakers, environmentalists, and the general public passionate about creating a sustainable future.