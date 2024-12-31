Accra Psychiatric Hospital Director Advocates Early Mental Health Intervention, as KGL Foundation Donates Support

Dr. Kwadwo Marfo Obeng, Director of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, has called on the public to seek mental health support at the earliest signs of emotional imbalance, stressing that early intervention can prevent conditions from developing into more severe mental health issues.

Dr. Obeng highlighted that common symptoms such as insomnia, irritability, mood swings, difficulty concentrating, and loss of appetite are indicators of potential mental health concerns. He urged individuals experiencing these symptoms to consult a psychiatrist before conditions worsen, as prompt attention can significantly improve outcomes.

“There are several signs to watch for, such as extreme anxiety, persistent sadness, or anger, and even self-destructive behaviors. These signs should never be ignored,” Dr. Obeng explained. He emphasized that failure to address early symptoms can lead to more severe conditions, further complicating treatment and recovery.

The director also expressed concern over the lack of sufficient attention to mental health in the country. He called for a collective effort involving corporate bodies, civil society organizations, and healthcare institutions to raise awareness about mental health in workplaces and communities. Dr. Obeng highlighted the need for collaborative initiatives aimed at destigmatizing mental health issues and fostering a culture of openness regarding emotional and psychological challenges.

The director emphasized that maintaining mental well-being requires proactive steps, including regular physical activity, proper diet, adequate sleep, and seeking professional help when necessary. “We are fortunate that mental health care services in the country, such as counseling and therapy, are accessible. It is crucial that individuals take advantage of these resources,” he said.

Dr. Obeng’s remarks came during a donation ceremony held at the hospital, where the KGL Foundation, the philanthropic arm of KGL Group, made a generous contribution worth GH₵50,000. The donation included essential items such as toiletries, cooking oil, rice, maize, and detergents, which will directly benefit patients at the hospital.

As part of its long-term commitment to the hospital, the KGL Foundation is working on a comprehensive infrastructure overhaul to improve the facility’s environment and overall care. This project will include the renovation of several wards and the installation of solar panels to boost energy efficiency. The foundation is also committed to advancing the hospital’s digital capabilities, an initiative that aims to streamline operations and enhance patient care.

Nii Ankonu Annorbah-Sarpei, the Programmes Manager for KGL Foundation, shared details about the foundation’s ongoing support for the hospital, which aims to create a more comfortable, sustainable, and therapeutic environment for mental health care. “By upgrading the hospital’s physical and digital infrastructure, we hope to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness and encourage more individuals to seek help early,” he said.

A significant part of the foundation’s ongoing support includes the procurement of an Electroencephalogram (EEG) machine for the hospital, which will aid in diagnosing and monitoring brain activity. This state-of-the-art equipment will complement the Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) machines, offering new opportunities for effective treatment, particularly for patients with severe mental health conditions.

The collaboration between the Accra Psychiatric Hospital and KGL Foundation marks a significant step in improving mental health services in Ghana. Through initiatives like these, Dr. Obeng hopes to continue raising awareness and encouraging early intervention, ultimately working towards a society where mental health is treated with the same level of importance and care as physical health.