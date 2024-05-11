Accra ready to host 3i Africa Summit

Come May 13 – 15, 2024, Accra will host practically the world at the maiden 3i Africa Summit to explore and promote active collaboration between diverse stakeholder groups in key areas, and continuously drive innovation momentum across Africa.

Themed “Unleashing Africa’s FinTech and Digital Economic Potential”, the summit is being jointly organized by the Bank of Ghana and Development Bank, with Elevandi from the Monetary Authority of Singapore as their main collaborators.

One of the key expectations or targets of the summit will be to establish the Afro-Asia digital finance corridor to promote trade between the two continents.

It will be attended by at least five heads of states, over 150 tech entrepreneurs and executives, more than 150 financial industry CEOs across the globe, 50+ multilateral development finance CEOs and executives, 15+ central bank governors from five continents, 100+ investors, venture and asset managers, over 150 financial industry professionals and senior manager plus more than 2000 industry attendees from over 80 countries.

Additionally, there will be over 100 speakers at the summit comprising of policymakers, regulators and industry thought leaders speaking on current developments influencing Africa’s innovation landscape, capital generation and policy development.

In summary, the summit will feature plenary speeches/fireside chats/panels from heads of state, senior government representatives, investors, prominent industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators.

The 3i Africa Summit will bring together industry experts, thought leaders, and practitioners to debate, share experiences, and propose new ideas and solutions.

The summit will provide unending opportunities for participants to leverage the global platform to expand their networks, expand fintech advancement.

There will be a special session focused on the next generation of innovators, where attendees will gain invaluable insights and connections at the forefront of policy, finance, and technology, to help shape the continent’s future.

It will also be a platform for innovators to directly engage in 1-on-1 interactions with international investors and capital providers with the hope of clinching some deals, plus more.

Some of the special features to look forward to at the summit include the following:

The Deal Room

Investors and Founders’ Session for FinTech Companies and Investors, featuring a dedicated emphasis on the Africa-Asia Corridor. This exclusive platform serves as a catalyst for matchmaking between FinTech companies and investors. With a special focus on the Africa-Asia Corridor, it offers a distinctive channel for fostering and enhancing innovation and investment flows within the financial sector, with Singapore serving as a pivotal anchor in this collaborative endeavour.

Co-Investment Platform

This event will seek to announce at least two co-investment platforms between partner investors and financing entities. The idea is to use these platforms to crowd-in investments into relevant sectors – in Ghana and across Africa.

The FinTech & Digital Tech Exhibition An exclusive platform for the exhibition of market-ready FinTech /Tech solutions covering the full spectrum of Financial/FinTech Sector

Headline sponsors for the three-day event are MTN Ghana and MTN Mobile Money. Other sponsors are Consolidated Bank Ghana, Fidelity Bank, IT Consortium, GCB Bank, Nanso, and PriceWaterhouse Coopers. Additionally, there are 30 corporate partners from Ghana and elsewhere, and 13 official media partners.