Twenty-six persons were on Thursday arrested for protesting unlawfully against the Electoral Commission’s (EC) declaration of the presidential elections results last week.

The Accra Regional Command of the Police Service arrested the protestors comprising 15 males and 11 females.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, who is the head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command disclosed this known to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday.

She said they were arrested for unlawfully demonstrating at the EC Headquarters in Accra on Thursday.

“The protestors, in the early hours of Thursday, December 17, 2020, thronged major streets leading to the EC, amidst the burning of car tyres, pelting stones, and causing heavy vehicular traffic and congestion,” she added.

DSP Tenge said the Police, however, managed to disperse the crowd using a non-lethal riot control management approach and arrested the 26 protestors in the process.

“All suspects are being taken through due process and provisionally cautioned on the offences of unlawful assembly, holding of Special Event without notification and Obstruction.

“Those found culpable would be arraigned,” the Head of the Public Affairs said. She advised the public to adhere to the tenets of the Public Order Act, 1994 (ACT 491) which required organisers of special events to duly notify the Police ahead of the intended act.