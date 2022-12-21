Accra Ring-Road Central Rotary Club organises “Bronya Anigye” for Children

Children in two orphanage homes in the Greater Accra Region have received donations from the Rotary Club of Accra Ring-Road Central.

The Club presented food items and gifts to the children at the Motherly Love Children’s orphanage home at Dome Kwabenya and the Kressner Handmaids Children’s home at Otanten in the Amasaman Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The donation formed part of the Rotary Club’s “Bronya Anigye Campaign” to show love to underprivileged children in society.

The food items which included bags of rice, soft drinks, and biscuits among other gifts valued over GHS30, 000.00.

According to Mr Kobla Nyaletey, president of Rotary Club of Accra Ring-Road, the “Bronya Anigye” donation was a great way to give back to the community especially underprivileged children.

“This is our Rotary Club’s way of giving back to society.”

“Especially during this season of Christmas, we are focused on bringing joy through our Bronya Anigye Donation to children in homes and orphanages,” he said.

The Motherly Love Foundation is an orphanage home that takes care of children living with HIV/ADS.

Receiving the items on behalf of the home, Reverend John Azumah, Director of the Orphanage, thanked the Rotary Club for their continuous support to the children.

He said, “For us at Motherly Love Foundation, the Rotary Club of Accra Ring-Road Central is a family to the children because over the years, they came to show us love and for that we are grateful.”

Mr Azumah appealed to organisations to also support the orphans, especially during the festive season and stressed on their biggest challenges which included providing nutritious meals to the children, buying their medication, and finding permanent accommodation for the orphanage, adding that government should support them.

Speaking on behalf of Kressner Handmaids Children’s Home, Ms Abigail Josephine Apraku, the Administrative Assistant, expressed their appreciation to the Club.

She said, “We appreciate the time they spend with us so much and are grateful for the continuous support the children receive from them, especially during the Christmas festivities, they come to celebrate with us.”

She appealed to other benevolent organisations and philanthropist to come to the aid of their children at the orphanage home.

The children at the Kressner Handmaids Children’s Home were treated to their Annual Christmas party and enjoyed fun games, a bouncy castle, face painting and musical chairs.

The home which had been operating for seven years currently had about 40 children aged from four to 15 years under its care.

The Rotary Club of Accra Ring-Road Central, over the past few years, had carried out community development interventions including health service, book donation to schools, nationwide blood donation, and skills training for economic empowerment, among others.

It is currently building a modern clinic for the Berekuso community in the Eastern Region.

It was established in 1986 and presently, the largest Rotary in Ghana with a membership of 93 Rotarians.