Accra School of Hygiene SRC Unveils 2024 Hygiene Week Celebration

The Principal of Accra School of Hygiene, Mr. Smile Kobina Ametsi has called on stakeholders in the plastic value chain to demonstrate commitments through education, innovation, information sharing as part of the drive to help address the challenges posed by plastic pollution across the country.

He said players in the plastic space must collectively work together to create a plastic free environment to ensure a healthier, surroundings for the citizenry and generations to come.

Mr. Smile Ametsi made the call on the occasion of the 20th annual week celebration by the Student Representative Council (SRC) under the theme, “Plastic- Free Future: Tackling Plastic Pollution for One Health” in Accra.

Line up of activities for the week-long celebration includes public education on hygiene in some selected communities, clean up exercise, sporting activities, old school jams, health walk, Inter school debate, Akwaaba night dinner, awards night, excursion, gospel rock show and thanksgiving service.

It was organized by the Students Representative Council in partnership with the Accra School of Hygiene with the primary purpose of educating neighboring communities on health and hygiene related issues and to embrace also environmentally friendly and sustainable practices in respective communities.

He said the production and disposal of plastics have contributed to greenhouse gas emissions, the global problem of climate change among others and pointed out that plastics have posed threat to the ecosystems as well as mature life.

Turning the spotlight on some challenges in the school, the Principal mentioned inadequate infrastructure, poor road network, breakdown of vehicles and called for the conversion of qualified professionals from Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies into health tutors to help train students and appealed to government to come to the aid of the school.

For his part, the SRC President, Mr. Asoh Korankye Emmanuel, said plastic pollution poses threats to human health and therefore call for the urgent need to help address the menace, adding that it is one of the pressing challenges on all human endeavors and the environment.

He however called for a reduction of single use of plastics and urge stakeholders in the plastics industry to promote recycling and engage in proper waste management as well as the implementation of policies to address plastic pollution for sustainable practices.

“let us commit ourselves to the cause of a plastic free future and remain united in the fight against plastic pollution for humanity and the environment”, he said.

