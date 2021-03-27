A scuffle has ensued between some Military Officers from Michel Camp and some Police Personnel over some men allegedly picked by the police at Kakasunanka number one during a swoop to fish out people involved in the use of narcotics.

According to an eye witness who spoke to the Ghana News Agency the misunderstanding emanted from the Police swoop, which the military officers claimed an innocent person was mistakenly arrested.

According to the eye witness, the military officers claimed that the police officers invaded the house looking out for suspected people smoking weed in some ghettos in the area.

The Ghana News Agency observed that the police were able to maneuver their way out which necessitated a hot chase by the military to prevent the police from taking their officer with other suspects away.

The situation caused some heavy traffic as no car could navigate through .