Accra Senior Open Tennis Championship to mark 20th Anniversary in November

This year’s edition of the Accra Senior Open Tennis Championship will mark the 20th anniversary of the championship.

The championship has been scheduled to take place at the Clay Court of the Accra Lawn Tennis Club from Monday, November 24 to December 03.

The annual tennis tournament is expected to attract over 200 tennis players made up of professionals and social tennis players to battle for honors in the competition.

Brainchild of the tournament, Grandmaster Peter Anan, said there would be events in the Men’s Professional Singles, Ladies Singles (30 years and above), Ladies Doubles (30 years and above), Men’s Singles (30-39 years), Men’s Singles (40 to 49 years) and Men’s Singles (50 to 59 years).

He added that there would also be events in Men’s Singles (60 years and above), Men’s Doubles (40 to 49 years), Men’s Doubles (50 to 59 years), Men’s Doubles (60 years and above) and Mixed Double (30 years and above).

Mr. Anan added that “this year’s competition is expected to be competitive considering the interest participants have shown and as we mark our 20th anniversary.

“The various categories would feature difficult and exciting matches as well as some special side attractions for the Professional categories.”

The event would be organised under the auspices of the Ghana Tennis Federation.