Accra Senior Open Tennis Championships; 350 players register

Organisers for the Accra Senor Open Tennis Championship has said that a total of 350 players have registered for the tournament.

This year’s edition coincides with the 20th anniversary celebration of the championship and would take place from Monday, November 21 to Saturday, December 3 at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.

Grandmaster Pater Anan, organizer of the tournament mentioned that there would be 60 prizes at stake for grabs.

He said some of the categories to be competed in are Men’s and women’s social, Semi – Professional men’s and women’s and Professional men’s and women’s all for both singles and doubles and mixed.

He said there would be events in the Men’s Professional Singles, Ladies Singles (30 years and above), Ladies Doubles (30 years and above), Men’s Singles (30-39 years), Men’s Singles (40 to 49 years) and Men’s Singles (50 to 59 years).

He added that there would also be events in Men’s Singles (60 years and above), Men’s Doubles (40 to 49 years), Men’s Doubles (50 to 59 years), Men’s Doubles (60 years and above) and Mixed Double (30 years and above).

Mr. Anan mentioned that “this year’s competition is expected to be competitive considering the interest participants have shown over the years and as we mark our 20th anniversary.

“The various categories will feature difficult and exciting matches as well as some special side attractions for the Professional categories.”

He acknowledged the support of Japan Motors, Alisa Hotels, De – Simone Group, Barbisotte and Sons, Sic-Life, Atlantic Group, All Afraid Electrical, KLM, VRA, ATL, Dunlop Sport International, Baboo Sports, GOIL, Accra City Hotel, VEOLIN Ghana, Bank Of Africa, Fedex, Voltic Mineral Water, Enginmac Laser, and CNC Technologies.