Accra Set to Host 2024 CAA Regional Athletics Championship

Athletics will take center stage in Ghana as Accra hosts the 2024 CAA Regional Championship at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This CAA Region II Athletics Championship will feature a strong Ghana team, including Edwin Gadayi and Janet Mensah, the fastest male and female athletes in the country.

Countries participating include Burkina Faso, Mali, Benin, Nigeria, Niger, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Gambia, Senegal, and Togo, with a total of 15 nations represented.

Join us at Legon Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday at 9 am and 3 pm for this exciting Olympic qualifier event, powered by Ghana Athletics and supported by Imax Media Group, Zoomlion, and Verna Water.