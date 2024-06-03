Accra Set to Host 2024 CAA Regional Athletics Championship

By
News Ghana
-
0
Caa Region Ii Athletics
Caa Region Ii Athletics

Athletics will take center stage in Ghana as Accra hosts the 2024 CAA Regional Championship at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This CAA Region II Athletics Championship will feature a strong Ghana team, including Edwin Gadayi and Janet Mensah, the fastest male and female athletes in the country.

Countries participating include Burkina Faso, Mali, Benin, Nigeria, Niger, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Gambia, Senegal, and Togo, with a total of 15 nations represented.

Join us at Legon Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday at 9 am and 3 pm for this exciting Olympic qualifier event, powered by Ghana Athletics and supported by Imax Media Group, Zoomlion, and Verna Water.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here