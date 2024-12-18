Accra Set to Host Global Football Festival, Merging Music and Football in December Celebration

Accra is preparing for a spectacular celebration this December with the highly anticipated Global Football Festival, blending the best of Ghanaian music and football.

The event, scheduled for December 27th, will feature live performances from top artists such as R2Bees, Pappy Kojo, and Larruso, alongside a lineup of surprise acts. Known for their chart-topping hits and dynamic stage presence, these performers are set to bring high energy to the festival, making it a highlight of the year.

In addition to the musical performances, attendees can expect an immersive cultural experience, with showcases of Ghanaian food, arts, and crafts. The event will offer a unique fusion of music and sports, celebrating the connection between the two in a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere.

The festival promises to be an unforgettable experience, bringing together music lovers, football fans, and cultural enthusiasts from across the country. Tickets for the event are available on HustleSasa, veetickets.com, or by using the shortcode 71453#.