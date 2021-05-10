The Rotary Club of Accra-Speakmasters at the weekend received its Charter from Rotary International, a global humanitarian organisation, completing its entry processes into the society.

Madam Yvonne Kumoji-Darko, the District Governor of Rotary International, presented the charter to Papa Arkhurst, President, Rotary Club of Accra-Speakmasters.

Madam Madam Kumoji-Darko congratulated the club on their charter and welcomed them into the rotary family.

“With your charter your members must remember that it is “service above self” and that the four way test must guide your lives as Rotarians”.

“You are now true “citizens” of over 1.2 million members of the rotary family, all over the world, “she said.

She urged the leadership of the Club to use the opportunity to establish and sponsor rotarians and clubs in surrounding communities to introduce more people into the rotary family.

“The activities and impact of Rotary depended on membership.Our membership is also built on diverse classifications and I encourage you to increase your membership and to bring in people of different vocations for humanitarian work,” she said.

Mr Holger Knaack, President of Rotary International, commended the Club for joining the society to address some of the world’s most critical and widespread humanitarian issues.

Rotary clubs, he said, provided a place for those with passion for community service to connect, share ideas and discover how to improve the lives of others.

“Chartering a new club is exciting and challenging.The key to success is building a strong,engaged membership, dedicated to the idea of service, ranging from local Community-based projects to major global initiatives, “he said.

Mr Arkhurst said the club’s immediate project was to rehabilitate the Joykol Needy Home building and construct a borehole for the orphanage.

He said the club as part of its future plans would support a school in Winneba with books and undertake a project dubbed, ” Feed the Street” to give hope to the less privileged in society.

He said the club was made up of passionate toastmasters with an unyielding desire to use their acquired skills to change the world, by service community beyond self, acquisition and compassion above competition.

“We are committed to the ideals of mutual respect, integrity, service and excellence and subscribe to fellowship, diversity, and leadership,” he said.

We will continue to be the voice for the voiceless and a beacon of hope to the hopeless and emulate what it truly meant to be a Rotarian, living the ideals of the six Rotary service areas which gave us purpose.